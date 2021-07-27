Eddie Hearn says he’s ‘not comfortable’ with vaccine passports and doesn’t expect them to be needed for fans attending Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
Eddie Hearn has told talkSPORT.com he's 'not a fan' of the proposed use of vaccine passports for fan admission into sporting events. The Matchroom Boxing promoter is planning two stadium shows in September and, at present, has not been notified of any need to introduce such a system. First, on September 4, Hearn will stage