Tokyo Olympics 2020: Luuka Jones still in hunt for C1 medal

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Luuka Jones still in hunt for C1 medal

New Zealand Herald

Published

Rio Olympic silver medallist Luuka Jones has remained in the hunt for the first female slalom canoe medals after the heats in Tokyo.Jones, in her fourth Olympics, made the 2016 podium in the kayak (double bladed) event, but dipped...

Full Article