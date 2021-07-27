Rio Olympic silver medallist Luuka Jones has remained in the hunt for the first female slalom canoe medals after the heats in Tokyo.Jones, in her fourth Olympics, made the 2016 podium in the kayak (double bladed) event, but dipped...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Luuka Jones still in hunt for C1 medal
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
