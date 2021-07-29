Jurgen Klopp's side continued their preparations for the new season with another friendly on their pre-season break in Austria, with Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino grabbing the goalsFull Article
Five things you might have missed as Liverpool lose despite van Dijk's return
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Van Dijk in contention to make return from injury against Hertha Berlin
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed centre-back Virgil van Dijk is in contention to make his long-awaited return from injury..
SoccerNews.com