Rassie Erasmus offers to QUIT South Africa role in sensational rant at officials as James Haskell warns Lions they cannot afford to make mistakes in second Test
Rassie Erasmus has offered to step back from South Africa’s series against the British and Irish Lions in an intense 62-minute video that intensifies his online campaign against Warren Gatland’s tourists. Erasmus raised a number of concerns over the officiating of referee Nic Berry in the Springboks’ 22-17 defeat in last Saturday’s first Test at […]Full Article