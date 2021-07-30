Jules Kounde to Chelsea ‘very likely’ and Blues will get ‘hell of a player’ – but Sevilla helped Man City win the Premier League by saying no to a deal last summer
Published
Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is ‘very likely’ to join Chelsea this summer – and the Blues will be getting ‘one hell of a player’. talkSPORT’s European football expert Andy Brassell fully expects the highly-rated 22-year-old to sign for the Blues, with talks ongoing about a deal worth £25-to-35million plus Kurt Zouma. “It’s very likely because […]Full Article