Bellator 263: AJ McKee submits Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire to win featherweight world title
Published
AJ McKee beats Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire by submission to win the Featherweight World Grand Prix and title at Bellator 263.Full Article
Published
AJ McKee beats Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire by submission to win the Featherweight World Grand Prix and title at Bellator 263.Full Article
McKee earned the $1 million prize for winning the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix with an impressive performance
The featherweight title is on the line when two pound-for-pound greats meet inside The Forum in Inglewood, California
The featherweight title and a $1 million prize is on the line when Pitbull and McKee meet in Los Angeles