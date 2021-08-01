Bellator 263: AJ McKee submits Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire to win featherweight world title

Bellator 263: AJ McKee submits Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire to win featherweight world title

BBC Sport

Published

AJ McKee beats Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire by submission to win the Featherweight World Grand Prix and title at Bellator 263.

Full Article