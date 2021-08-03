Harry Kane ‘does not plan on returning to Tottenham training’ and has told Man City player he wants to join – but Spurs chief Daniel Levy has no intention of agreeing transfer to Premier League rivals
Harry Kane does not plan on returning to Tottenham training or playing for the club again – but Spurs remain equally reluctant to sell their star striker to Manchester City. The England captain, 28, sent shockwaves through north London on Monday as he failed to report as expected at Hotspur Way. It is claimed the […]