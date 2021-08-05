Rugby League World Cup in England postponed until 2022 as organisers admit defeat following withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand

talkSPORT

This autumn’s Rugby League World Cup has been postponed until 2022, organisers have confirmed. The event, originally due to be held in England this October and November, has been pushed back due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Australia and New Zealand had already withdrawn citing player welfare and safety concerns and despite initial […]

