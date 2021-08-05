Team GB sensation Sky Brown, 13, could compete in second event at Paris 2024 Olympics

Just days after becoming Great Britain’s youngest ever Olympic medallist, teen sensation Sky Brown has claimed she wants to compete in surfing as well as skateboarding at the 2024 Paris GamesFull Article
