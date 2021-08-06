Great Britain's women's hockey team have won bronze at Tokyo Olympics after a tense match against India. Team GB rose to victory with the final few nail-biting minutes resulting in a 4-3 winFull Article
Team GB women's hockey team win bronze at Tokyo Olympics after nail-biting game vs India
