Laura Kenny becomes most successful female cyclist in Olympic history with gold alongside Katie Archibald in women’s Madison as Dutch pair suffer dramatic crash
Published
Laura Kenny is officially the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history after winning gold alongside Katie Archibald in the women's Madison. The Team GB pair rode to a dominant victory in Tokyo on Friday, finishing with more than double the points of second-place Denmark. It represents history for Kenny, who overtakes Dutchwoman Leontien Zijlaard-Van […]