The greatest transfer window ever? PSG signing Lionel Messi along with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum may trump Real Madrid when Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Karim Benzema arrived
Published
If there’s one thing for certain that we can take away from this transfer window is that Mauricio Pochettino must be a very happy man. The PSG manager was heavily linked with a shock return to Tottenham in May but that move failed to materialise, with Nuno Espirito Santo eventually named as Jose Mourinho’s successor. […]Full Article