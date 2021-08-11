Justin Upton goes 2-for-4, drives in two runs as Angels double up Blue Jays, 6-3

Justin Upton went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the Los Angeles Angels' 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their Tuesday doubleheader.

