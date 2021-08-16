Memphis Grizzlies trade Eric Bledsoe to L.A. Clippers for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, Daniel Oturu
Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo will be free agents after next season. Eric Bledsoe returns to the Clippers, where he began his career.
While the Lakers made headlines with Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Clippers have now made their own big move. They have..
Daniel Oturu will also be going to Memphis in the deal