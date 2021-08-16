Memphis Grizzlies trade Eric Bledsoe to L.A. Clippers for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, Daniel Oturu

USATODAY.com

Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo will be free agents after next season. Eric Bledsoe returns to the Clippers, where he began his career.

