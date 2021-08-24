Paris Saint-Germain urged to accept Real Madrid’s huge offer for Kylian Mbappe and use money to fund transfer for Man City target Harry Kane from Tottenham
Paris Saint-Germain should sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and go all out for Harry Kane, according to former striker Jason Cundy. talkSPORT understands Madrid have offered £160million for Mbappe, who has told PSG he wants to leave this summer. The Ligue 1 giants want to keep their 22-year-old sensation, but with less than a […]Full Article