Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to re-join Manchester United on a two-year contract after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hijacked Manchester City's move for the Portuguese forwardFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd wages and how they compare to other Old Trafford stars
Rio Ferdinand was up until 1.30am persuading Cristiano Ronaldo to join Man Utd
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand played an important part in Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return to Old Trafford,..
'Welcome home': Man Utd agree deal for Ronaldo
Ronaldo returns to Man Utd: How Solskjaer can line up with Cristiano back at Old Trafford
Ronaldo returns to Man Utd: Departing Portugal captain reflects on ´beautiful´ Juve story
Ronaldo returns to Man Utd: Robben, Riquelme, Buffon and the stars who went back
Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer fee emerges as Man Utd and Juventus reach agreement
Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United has edged a step closer after an agreement was reached with Juventus over the sale of..