Manchester United have yet to confirm Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt number following his return to Old Trafford, leading to speculation that he could be reunited with his iconic No.7 jerseyFull Article
Premier League list Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd shirt number - but all not as it seems
Premier League change rule specifically to allow Cristiano Ronaldo the Man Utd No7 shirt
Daily Star
Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the No.7 shirt at Manchester United again, but only after the Premier League granted special permission..
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd switch could spark further deadline-day activity
Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will headline transfer deadline day and could pave the way for a number of other..
Belfast Telegraph
Ronaldo returns to Man Utd: Premier League awaits Cristiano again after City back down
Cristiano Ronaldo ripped off his shirt and celebrated as though he had netted the winner in a World Cup final, rather than a..
SoccerNews.com