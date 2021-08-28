Super Netball Grand Final: Swifts beat Giants 63-59 to win title in Brisbane
NSW Swifts win their seventh national netball league title after beating GWS Giants 63-59 in the Super Netball Grand Final in Brisbane.Full Article
Netball Australia has expressed its frustration at the AFL, which scheduled the Swans-Giants final at the same time as the Giants..