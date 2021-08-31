Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia dedicates silver to late father

Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia dedicates silver to late father

Mid-Day

Published

Javelin thrower Jhajharia, 40, India’s greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in 2004 and 2016, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver in F46 classification

Full Article