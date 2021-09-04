Drama at US Open as Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas OUT, new teenage stars are born, Dan Evans wins five-set thriller after being inspired by Australian cricket hero Ricky Ponting
Day five of the US Open had just about everything. There were five-set thrillers, Brits starring and top seeds losing to teenage sensations. The big story of the day was last year's champion, Naomi Osaka, losing to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez in three sets. The Japan superstar, who is a four-time Grand Slam winner, was the […]