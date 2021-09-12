Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo: Benzema hat-trick seals win on Bernabeu return
Published
Karim Benzema scores a hat-trick as Real Madrid twice came from behind to beat Celta Vigo in La Liga.Full Article
Published
Karim Benzema scores a hat-trick as Real Madrid twice came from behind to beat Celta Vigo in La Liga.Full Article
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick and Eduardo Camavinga netted on his debut as Real Madrid marked their return to the Santiago..
Karim Benzema scores a hat-trick as Real Madrid twice came from behind to beat Celta Vigo in La Liga.