Donald Trump lauds Tyson Fury for beating Deontay Wilder with ‘very different’ body shape, but doesn’t appear to know anything about Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk
Donald Trump heaped praise on Tyson Fury during his alternative commentary of the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort show on Saturday night. The former US President watched the Triller show from start to finish and gave his thoughts on the heavyweight division while witnessing David Haye make a comeback. Trump previously hosted Deontay Wilder at