Leicester City host Napoli in the opening group stage game of the 2021-22 Europa League.Full Article
Leicester City vs Napoli TV channel, live stream and how to watch Europa League clash
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Napoli midfielder makes 'dangerous' comment ahead of Leicester City clash
Leicester Mercury
Leicester City host Napoli in the two sides' first game of the Europa League group stage this evening
Advertisement
More coverage
Napoli turn to Boris Johnson amid Covid confusion ahead of Leicester City clash
The Italian side travel to Leicester for the first Europa League game of the season on Thursday night.
Leicester Mercury
Napoli handed major injury concern ahead of Leicester City Europa League clash
The Italian international limped off the pitch in the second half of the 2-1 win over Juventus at the weekend.
Leicester Mercury