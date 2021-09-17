Liverpool were left behind in the transfer window but Mohamed Salah’s goals and Virgil van Dijk’s return shows they can’t be ruled out of the Premier League title race
“Fenway’s got no money but we’ll still win the league!” Liverpool fans were heard singing this hilarious chant as their beloved team raced to a 3-0 win at Leeds, however, it raised an important conversation about the Reds’ title credentials. With Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all spending big in the summer, Liverpool made […]Full Article