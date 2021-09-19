Blue Jays score all five runs in first inning of 5-3 win over Twins
Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run and the Toronto Blue Jays scored all five of their runs in the first inning of a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.Full Article
A five-run first inning from his Blue Jays teammates was all starter Jose Berrios required to shut down his former club, the..