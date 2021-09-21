Superdome roof catches on fire in New Orleans
Smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the Superdome in New Orleans on Tuesday as crews worked to clean and prepare the arena for painting.Full Article
The New Orleans Fire Department tells TMZ Sports ... they were dispatched to the scene at 12:35 PM and believe the fire started..