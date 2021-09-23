Marcellus Wiley: There's no pressure on Matthew Stafford vs. the Bucs because there's no consequence I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Matthew Stafford has looked great in a Los Angeles Rams' uniform so far, leading his team to a perfect 2-0. Next up? A home game against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday on FOX. Stafford said that the Bucs have a great defense, adding quote: 'It's a big challenge for us.' He'll also be going toe-to-toe against Tom Brady. Marcellus Wiley explains why he believes Stafford has 'zero pressure' against the Bucs.