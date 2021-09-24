Event: Russian Grand Prix Track: Sochi Street circuit Weather: dry 19.5°C Tarmac: dry 32.2°C Humidity: 45.8% Wind: 0.6 m/s S Pressure: 1014.1 bar First practice for the 15th GP this season at Sochi in Russia was all about Mercedes and Red Bull. Things to know at this moment is that Max Verstappen is carrying a.....check out full post »Full Article
First Free Practice Results 2021 Russian F1 GP
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Putin’s United Russia Claims Victory amid Allegations of Vote-Rigging
VOA News
Russia’s Sunday election results came as no surprise to opponents of President Vladimir Putin — it was a foregone conclusion,..