Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk stuns Anthony Joshua to claim world heavyweight title

Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk stuns Anthony Joshua to claim world heavyweight title

New Zealand Herald

Published

Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua's second reign as world heavyweight champion today with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division.Usyk became the third man, after Evander...

Full Article