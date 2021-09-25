Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk venue: The incredible billion pound Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with retractable pitch, cheese room and heated seats which could see record attendance at AJ bout
Published
Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk will be one of the biggest boxing events of 2021. That means that finding a state-of-the-art venue to host the fight was always going to be of paramount importance. Thankfully the recently-built Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ticks all the boxes for a contest of this size and stature. […]Full Article