A look at some of the most significant quotes from Pep Guardiola about Lionel Messi, as Man City prepare to take on PSG in the Champions League in their group stage contestFull Article
Everything Pep Guardiola has said on Lionel Messi as pair reunite in PSG vs Man City
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
PSG vs Man City odds boost: Get Pep Guardiola’s side to win at 14-1 or Lionel Messi and co at 15/1
talkSPORT
Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain clash in a mammoth Champions League tie tonight. And, as Lionel Messi prepares to face his..
-
Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City LIVE commentary and team news: Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions to face Lionel Messi, Neymar and co in Champions League blockbuster
talkSPORT
-
Pochettino urges patience with Messi ahead of potential return against Man City
SoccerNews.com
-
News24.com | Man City boss Guardiola unsure how to stop fearsome PSG attack
News24
-
Pep Guardiola looks ahead to facing Lionel Messi in a team that isn’t Barcelona as Man City prepare for PSG clash (Video)
SoccerNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
PSG v Man City: Will Lionel Messi break goal drought against Pep Guardiola's side?
BBC Sport
Messi has six goals in four games against Guardiola but is yet to settle in Paris - will he end his PSG drought against Man City on..