Chelsea sacked Champions League winner last time they faced Juventus – this time Thomas Tuchel could heap pressure on Massimiliano Allegri as Italians struggle without Cristiano Ronaldo
Published
Reigning European champions Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League at the Allianz Stadium tonight, live on talkSPORT. The west London outfit are looking to retain the trophy they won last season and face a tricky Group H match. Back in May, Kai Havertz scored the winning goal to help beat Man City in the […]Full Article