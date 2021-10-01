‘Phenomenal’ Jude Bellingham could be like Steven Gerrard and Zinedine Zidane but Danny Murphy insists Gareth Southgate decision to rest England star is sensible
Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Jude Bellingham out of his England squad is a 'sensible' move, according to former Three Lions midfielder Danny Murphy. Bellingham has gone from a Championship star to one of the most highly-rated young prospects in world football over the past year, stunning Champions League and Bundesliga audiences with Borussia Dortmund.