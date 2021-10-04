Shannon Sharpe: Cardinals just put the NFC on notice with win over Stafford's Rams I UNDISPUTED

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals improved to 4-0 as they handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season. Kyler threw for two touchdowns and set the record straight on where Arizona is headed. The third-year QB said the team understands 'what we're capable of and where we can take it.' Meanwhile, LA will look to bounce back against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football this week on FOX. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Rams' first loss.