Newcastle’s new owners target James Tarkowski as first signing with Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard also on shortlist
Published
Newcastle’s new owners reportedly have their sights set on Burnley defender James Tarkowski as their first signing in January. The Saudi Public Investment Fund, a consortium headed by Amanda Staveley, completed a £305million takeover on Thursday to end Mike Ashley’s 14-year reign. They have a reported wealth of £320billion, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin […]Full Article