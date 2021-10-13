More shocking footage emerges of Hungary fans fighting in stands at Wembley during World Cup qualifier as hooligans rush and force police into retreat from stands
More shocking footage has emerged of Hungary fans forcing police into a retreat after fighting in the stands at Wembley Stadium. The early stages of England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary was marred by violent scenes in the away end. It emerged the clashes started after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for […]Full Article