Newcastle manager Steve Bruce WILL take charge of 1000th match against Tottenham under new owners, Amanda Staveley confirms, as Rangers boss Steven Gerrard responds to links
Newcastle have confirmed Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1000th match this Sunday. The clash with Tottenham at St James’ Park is the first under the Magpies’ new owners following the £305million Saudi-backed takeover. While Bruce’s long-term future remains doubtful, many expected the unpopular Toon boss to be replaced immediately, with the club currently […]Full Article