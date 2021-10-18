Steve Bruce is a ‘dead man walking’ at Newcastle with players who would ‘struggle to get into Championship side’ and new owners have been warned they have ‘a mountain to climb’
Published
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is a ‘dead man walking’ after Sunday’s 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, talkSPORT has been told. The Magpies’ lost their first game since their change of ownership with fans urging new chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan and part-owner Amanda Staveley to sack Bruce. The 60-year-old’s future at the club is uncertain […]Full Article