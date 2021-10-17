Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney exchange words in heated ringside clash after Mikey Garcia’s stunning upset defeat to Sandor Martin

Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney exchange words in heated ringside clash after Mikey Garcia’s stunning upset defeat to Sandor Martin

talkSPORT

Published

Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney came face-to-face in a heated clash after Sandor Martin’s upset win over Mikey Garcia on Saturday night. The American four-weight world champion was the heavy favourite coming into the bout against the little-known Spaniard. However, ring rust was apparent in Garcia’s performance. He had previously not fought since March 2020. […]

Full Article