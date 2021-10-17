Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney exchange words in heated ringside clash after Mikey Garcia’s stunning upset defeat to Sandor Martin
Published
Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney came face-to-face in a heated clash after Sandor Martin’s upset win over Mikey Garcia on Saturday night. The American four-weight world champion was the heavy favourite coming into the bout against the little-known Spaniard. However, ring rust was apparent in Garcia’s performance. He had previously not fought since March 2020. […]Full Article