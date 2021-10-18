Cameron Norrie scoops biggest career title with Indian Wells victory and prize money despite losing shoes before match and jokes he didn’t have a wedding ring attached like Andy Murray
Published
New British No.1 Cameron Norrie claimed the biggest title of his career as he enjoyed a three-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili at Indian Wells. The 26-year-old has reached six ATP Tour finals this year, but Indian Wells was by far the biggest with the tournament often referred to the ‘fifth grand slam’. It was a […]Full Article