Allan Saint-Maximin tells Sergio Reguilon ‘thanks for what you did brother’ as Tottenham stars’ quick thinking helps save life of Newcastle fan
Allan Saint-Maximin thanked Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon for his quick thinking that helped saved a fan’s life during Newcastle’s clash with Tottenham. The Premier League clash at St James’ Park, which the visitors won 3-2, was suspended for 20 minutes as a medical emergency in the stands became apparent. Spurs pair Reguilon and Eric Dier […]Full Article