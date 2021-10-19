Man City star Kevin De Bruyne has backed Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski to win this year’s Ballon d’Or prize instead of the five City players who have been nominated for the awardFull Article
Kevin De Bruyne snubs Man City teammates as star names his Ballon d'Or winner
