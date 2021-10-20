Newcastle and Steve Bruce parting ways ‘needed to be done’ as manager considers retirement as he reveals extent of abuse such as fans labelling him ‘tactically inept cabbage head’ from day one was tough to take
Steve Bruce wasn’t the right man for the Newcastle job and the decision to get rid of him needed to be done, according to former club star Jose Enrique. Bruce left the club by mutual consent on Wednesday morning a week after the £305million takeover by a Saudi group. The only surprising thing was that […]Full Article