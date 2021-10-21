Amazing Newcastle line-up if new owners spend big to stay clear of relegation trouble, with Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack
If Newcastle hadn’t been involved in a £305million takeover from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Steve Bruce might have been looking at re-signing Andy Carroll on a free transfer in January. Instead, their new manager – whoever that might be – could have the chance to sign the likes of Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele, as the […]Full Article