Boos ring out around Goodison Park as Watford produce stunning turnaround to thump Everton with Josh King bagging a hat-trick against the side who released him
Published
Everton were humiliated 5-2 at home by Watford on Saturday, despite being 2-1 up with just 12 minutes remaining. Claudio Ranieri’s team produced an incredible turnaround, scoring two goals in 88 seconds to go 3-2 up, and then adding a further two goals as Rafael Benitez’s men chased the game. The match began brilliantly for […]Full Article