‘All is fair in love and war’ – Lewis Hamilton’s dad claims Max Verstappen rivalry talk is nonsense, and discusses the seven-time champion’s future
Published
Lewis Hamilton’s father has dismissed any suggestions of hatred between his son and title rival Max Verstappen, telling talkSPORT it’s all part of the competition. Hamilton and Verstappen are currently battling it out in one of the greatest title fights Formula One has ever seen, with the Red Bull driver extending his championship lead to […]Full Article