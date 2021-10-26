Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung charged with assault and battery on a family member
Published
Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was also charged with vandalizing property after his arrest on Tuesday, according to court documents.
Published
Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was also charged with vandalizing property after his arrest on Tuesday, according to court documents.
Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who retired earlier this year, was charged Monday with assault and battery against a family..