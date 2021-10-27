Ryan Reynolds ‘never sleeping again’ as he and Rob McElhenney watch Wrexham lose to Maidenhead in National League thriller with five goals and red card
Published
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched Wrexham for the first time since they completed their takeover of the National League club. The Hollywood superstars completed their surprise move to buy the fifth-tier club earlier this year and have been throwing their weight behind the side. The pair had been unable to attend until now, but […]Full Article