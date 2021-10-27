Arsenal hail ‘inspiration’ Josh Cavallo, while Gerard Pique applauds Australian for ‘moving football forward’ as Adelaide United player announces he’s gay
Arsenal and Gerard Pique are among those in football to have applauded Australian player Josh Cavallo for announcing publicly that he’s gay. Cavallo, who plays for A-League side Adelaide United and has represented Australia at Under-20 level, becomes the only current top-flight male professional footballer in the world to reveal he is gay. He announced […]Full Article