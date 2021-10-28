Compared to Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola, endorsed by Lionel Messi, former Barcelona teammates unanimously agree Xavi will take the club forward and could be the man to replace sacked Ronald Koeman
That's it for Ronald Koeman's time as Barcelona manager. A 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano that left the club ninth in LaLiga sealed his fate and was informed of the club's decision after the match. It hasn't been a good union with the club in the midst of a financial crisis, their greatest ever player, Lionel